Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

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Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerspace from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Centerspace from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Centerspace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSR

Centerspace Stock Performance

NYSE:CSR opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.28 million, a PE ratio of 122.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.48). Centerspace had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.93%.The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.54 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-5.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Centerspace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 684.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centerspace news, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,005.50. This trade represents a 2.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.26 per share, with a total value of $93,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,283.02. The trade was a 27.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Centerspace by 57,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Centerspace by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 626 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Centerspace by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 709 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

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