Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Central Bancompany from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Central Bancompany from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Central Bancompany from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Central Bancompany from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Central Bancompany from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBC

Central Bancompany Price Performance

Shares of CBC opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12. Central Bancompany has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $32.92.

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Central Bancompany will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Bancompany Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Central Bancompany's payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Bancompany

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Central Bancompany during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Bancompany during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Bancompany during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Central Bancompany in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Central Bancompany in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000.

Central Bancompany Company Profile

Central Bancompany NASDAQ: CBC is a bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary banks and nonbank affiliates. Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, and mortgage origination and servicing. Its operations emphasize relationship banking for local and regional customers.

In addition to core banking activities, Central Bancompany offers treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking, and wealth management and trust services designed to support personal and business financial planning.

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