Central Bancompany Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CBC)

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

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Central Bancompany Price Performance

NASDAQ CBC opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. Central Bancompany has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87.

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Bancompany will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Central Bancompany from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered Central Bancompany from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Central Bancompany from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Bancompany from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Central Bancompany in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBC

Central Bancompany Company Profile

Central Bancompany NASDAQ: CBC is a bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary banks and nonbank affiliates. Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, and mortgage origination and servicing. Its operations emphasize relationship banking for local and regional customers.

In addition to core banking activities, Central Bancompany offers treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking, and wealth management and trust services designed to support personal and business financial planning.

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