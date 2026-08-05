Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Central Bancompany Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CBC)

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Central Bancompany logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Central Bancompany declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record on August 21. The dividend carries an annualized yield of approximately 1.4%.
  • CBC shares opened at $33.36, near their 52-week high of $33.76, with an $8.0 billion market capitalization and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.47, slightly below the $0.48 analyst consensus, while analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $31.50.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Central Bancompany Price Performance

NASDAQ CBC opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. Central Bancompany has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87.

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Bancompany will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Central Bancompany from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered Central Bancompany from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Central Bancompany from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Bancompany from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Central Bancompany in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBC

Central Bancompany Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Bancompany NASDAQ: CBC is a bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary banks and nonbank affiliates. Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, and mortgage origination and servicing. Its operations emphasize relationship banking for local and regional customers.

In addition to core banking activities, Central Bancompany offers treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking, and wealth management and trust services designed to support personal and business financial planning.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Central Bancompany Right Now?

Before you consider Central Bancompany, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Central Bancompany wasn't on the list.

While Central Bancompany currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines