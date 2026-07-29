Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $882.9640 million for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $906.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $846.58 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENT stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,503 shares of the company's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 632.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CENT

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet NASDAQ: CENT is a leading North American specialty retailer, manufacturer and distributor serving the lawn and garden and pet supplies markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Pet and Garden. In the Pet segment, Central Garden & Pet offers a comprehensive range of products including pet food, treats, accessories, training products and habitat solutions for dogs, cats, birds, fish and small animals. The Garden segment encompasses a wide array of lawn, garden and outdoor living products, such as soils, fertilizers, planters, pest control solutions, landscape lighting and watering equipment.

Central Garden & Pet's product portfolio includes both proprietary and branded offerings.

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