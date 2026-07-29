Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $882.9720 million for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.42%.The business had revenue of $906.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.58 million. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.9%

CENTA opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 549,355 shares of the company's stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 354,016 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 183,363 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,109.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 196,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 180,503 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 52.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 391,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 135,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 964,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,150,000 after acquiring an additional 129,496 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Garden & Pet

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded consumable gardening products and pet supplies in North America. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, the company serves both retail and wholesale customers through a network of distribution centers across the United States and Canada. Operating under the ticker symbol CENTA on the NASDAQ exchange, Central Garden & Pet has been publicly traded since 2003.

The company's Garden segment offers a broad portfolio of lawn and garden care solutions, including fertilizers, weed and pest control products, soil and mulch, and plant care accessories.

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