Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) Stock Price Up 3.5% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Central Plains Bancshares logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ: CPBI) rose 3.5% on Thursday, with trading volume surging far above normal as shares hit an intraday high of $21.83 before closing at $19.44.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Weiss Ratings reiterated a hold (c) rating, and MarketBeat says the overall consensus rating is also Hold.
  • The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.25 on $5.37 million in revenue, while institutional investors such as Vanguard and Graham Capital increased their stakes.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $19.44. 24,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,191% from the average session volume of 1,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Central Plains Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Central Plains Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares Stock Up 3.5%

The firm has a market cap of $81.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.20. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Central Plains Bancshares by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,945 shares of the company's stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 89,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 159,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company's stock.

Central Plains Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Central Plains Bank, a community‐oriented financial institution headquartered in Council Grove, Kansas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a range of deposit and lending products designed to serve the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural customers in rural and small‐town markets across central and eastern Kansas.

The company's core services include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, complemented by consumer, commercial and agricultural loan portfolios.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Central Plains Bancshares Right Now?

Before you consider Central Plains Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Central Plains Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Central Plains Bancshares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
By Jessica Mitacek | July 3, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 6, 2026

Recent Videos

Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines