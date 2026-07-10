Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) Stock Price Up 3.5% - Should You Buy?

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $19.44. 24,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,191% from the average session volume of 1,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Central Plains Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Central Plains Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares Stock Up 3.5%

The firm has a market cap of $81.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.20. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Central Plains Bancshares by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,945 shares of the company's stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 89,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 159,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company's stock.

Central Plains Bancshares Company Profile

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Central Plains Bank, a community‐oriented financial institution headquartered in Council Grove, Kansas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a range of deposit and lending products designed to serve the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural customers in rural and small‐town markets across central and eastern Kansas.

The company's core services include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, complemented by consumer, commercial and agricultural loan portfolios.

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