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Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires 600 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Centrica logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Centrica director Sue Whalley purchased 600 shares at GBX 162 each, worth £972, following a 490-share purchase in May.
  • Shares under pressure: Centrica stock fell 1.8% to GBX 160.05, near its 52-week low of GBX 153.60, despite reporting quarterly EPS of GBX 6.80.
  • Analyst outlook remains positive: The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of GBX 216.33, although several analysts recently reduced their targets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Centrica.

Centrica plc (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) insider Sue Whalley acquired 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 162 per share, for a total transaction of £972.

Sue Whalley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Sue Whalley bought 490 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 per share, with a total value of £975.10.

Centrica Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of CNA stock traded down GBX 2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 160.05. 49,142,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,809,777. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 153.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 220.30. The stock has a market cap of £7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 180.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 191.96.

Centrica (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The integrated energy company reported GBX 6.80 EPS for the quarter. Centrica had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Centrica from GBX 245 to GBX 235 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 225 price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 230 to GBX 200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 216.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Centrica

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK's gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers' decarbonisation journeys.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Centrica (LON:CNA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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