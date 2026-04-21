Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Centrica plc (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.38 and traded as high as GBX 204.50. Centrica shares last traded at GBX 204.30, with a volume of 14,756,541 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 218 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 215 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 202.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA

Centrica Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -138.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.38.

Centrica (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.37%.

Insider Activity at Centrica

In related news, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,021 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 per share, with a total value of £1,878.64. Also, insider Russell O'Brien sold 336,485 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200, for a total value of £672,970. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,890 and have sold 1,273,167 shares valued at $254,633,400. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK's gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers' decarbonisation journeys.

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