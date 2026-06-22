Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.9091.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Centrus Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Centrus Energy from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Centrus Energy from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Centrus Energy from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

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Centrus Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Centrus Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $62,286.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 371,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 207,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,132,000 after purchasing an additional 194,909 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 780,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,161,000 after purchasing an additional 160,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,861,000 after purchasing an additional 143,069 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 0.3%

LEU stock opened at $191.94 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $144.65 and a twelve month high of $464.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock's 50 day moving average is $188.82 and its 200-day moving average is $222.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.72. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.40%.The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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