Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.0833.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEU shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company.

Get Centrus Energy alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on LEU

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $147.07 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $144.65 and a 1-year high of $464.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business's 50 day moving average is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average is $210.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.13 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.40%.Centrus Energy's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $62,286.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,266 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company's stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Centrus Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Centrus Energy wasn't on the list.

While Centrus Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here