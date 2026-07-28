Centuri (CTRI) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Centuri to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $835.9870 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $688.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.87 million. Centuri had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Centuri to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Centuri Trading Down 4.9%

NYSE CTRI traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $25.97. 240,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,758. The company's 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. Centuri has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centuri from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Centuri from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Centuri from $37.40 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Centuri from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Centuri in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centuri presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.80.

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Institutional Trading of Centuri

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centuri by 13,385.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Centuri by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,532 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centuri in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centuri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centuri during the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Construction Group, Inc NYSE: CTRI is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

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