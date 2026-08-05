Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTRI. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Centuri in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centuri from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Centuri from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Centuri from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Centuri from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.40.

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Centuri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRI remained flat at $21.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,424. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Centuri has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The business's 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Centuri had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.98%.The business had revenue of $959.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Centuri's revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centuri will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centuri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRI. Icahn Carl C grew its holdings in Centuri by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 14,336,044 shares of the company's stock worth $361,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,372 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Centuri by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,758,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Centuri by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,714,000 after acquiring an additional 935,847 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri during the third quarter worth about $78,222,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centuri by 77.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,855,064 shares of the company's stock worth $60,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,451 shares during the period.

Key Stories Impacting Centuri

Here are the key news stories impacting Centuri this week:

Positive Sentiment: Centuri reported second-quarter EPS of $0.24, exceeding the $0.21 consensus estimate and improving from $0.19 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately $962 million, up 33% year over year and well above analysts’ expectations. Centuri Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

Centuri reported second-quarter EPS of $0.24, exceeding the $0.21 consensus estimate and improving from $0.19 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately $962 million, up 33% year over year and well above analysts’ expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $3.6 billion-$3.8 billion, above the roughly $3.5 billion analyst consensus. The improved outlook reinforces expectations for continued growth. Centuri Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $3.6 billion-$3.8 billion, above the roughly $3.5 billion analyst consensus. The improved outlook reinforces expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings call provided additional context on the quarterly results and the company’s raised 2026 outlook, which may support investor confidence in Centuri’s operating momentum. Centuri Holdings Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Construction Group, Inc NYSE: CTRI is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

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