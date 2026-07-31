Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Update

Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,262 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 1,861 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

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Centurion Acquisition Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Centurion Acquisition stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Centurion Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

Centurion Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALF. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Centurion Acquisition by 2.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 93,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centurion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centurion Acquisition by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 259,610 shares of the company's stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Centurion Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centurion Acquisition has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centurion Acquisition

About Centurion Acquisition

Alfi, Inc provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising. The company intends to market Alfi to advertisers, and other DOOH and out of home media operators as the first facial detection-based ad technology offering verified impressions and audience measurement based on eyes on screens.

Further Reading

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