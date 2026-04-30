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Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Century Communities logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Century Communities from a "hold" to a strong sell, while analyst coverage remains mixed (two Buy, two Hold, two Sell) with an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.00.
  • The company beat EPS estimates ($0.88 vs. $0.61) but missed revenue estimates badly ($789.7M vs. $961.1M), with quarterly revenue down 16.9% year‑over‑year and EPS falling from $1.36 a year earlier.
  • Chairman Dale Francescon sold 100,100 shares at about $72.44 (a 15.13% reduction in his stake), while the stock trades around $55.52 with a market cap of $1.6B, a 52‑week range of $50.42–$76.00, and roughly 99.54% institutional ownership.
  • Interested in Century Communities? Here are five stocks we like better.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial lowered Century Communities from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Communities

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.56. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $789.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.12 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.31%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Century Communities news, Chairman Dale Francescon sold 100,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $7,251,244.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 561,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,686,795.28. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 175.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 37.3% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,644 shares of the construction company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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