Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Ceragon Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a "strong sell" to a "hold"; the stock's consensus rating is "Hold" with an average target price of $3.50.
  • Ceragon missed quarterly estimates, reporting EPS of $0.02 vs. $0.03 expected and revenue of $82.33M vs. $84.23M, leaving a negative net margin (-0.62%) and a negative P/E (~-129.5); the stock opened at $2.59 with a market cap of about $229M.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed (three Buys, one Hold, one Sell) and institutional ownership is relatively low (~13.3%), although several small funds recently added positions.
  • Interested in Ceragon Networks? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

CRNT opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $228.93 million, a P/E ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 1.24. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $82.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 283.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,500 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 19,660 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a global provider of wireless backhaul solutions, specializing in high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for mobile operators and private networks. The company designs and manufactures a portfolio of microwave and millimeter-wave equipment that serves as a fiber alternative for carrying voice, data and video traffic between cell sites and core networks. Ceragon's solutions are engineered to support the rigorous performance requirements of modern 4G and 5G deployments, with an emphasis on scalability, reliability and efficient spectrum utilization.

The company's product lineup includes point-to-point and multi-point radio platforms, as well as software-driven network management tools that enable operators to plan, deploy and monitor end-to-end transport networks.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ceragon Networks Right Now?

Before you consider Ceragon Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ceragon Networks wasn't on the list.

While Ceragon Networks currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines