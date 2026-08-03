CeriBell (CBLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share and revenue of $27.2760 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CeriBell had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.09 million. On average, analysts expect CeriBell to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CeriBell Price Performance

CeriBell stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. CeriBell has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market cap of $671.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Raymond Woo sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $35,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 195,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,522,276. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 202,368 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $4,071,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,765,054 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,886.48. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 339,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,719,226 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CeriBell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBLL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CeriBell by 3,971.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CeriBell by 353.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CeriBell by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CeriBell by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut CeriBell from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CeriBell has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Report on CBLL

CeriBell Company Profile

CeriBell Corp NASDAQ: CBLL is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell's solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company's product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

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