Certara (CERT) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $98.0870 million for the quarter. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $106.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.Certara's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Certara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Certara Stock Up 5.2%

CERT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. 1,096,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,619. The firm's 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Certara has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Certara from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens cut their target price on Certara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Certara from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CERT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 580,097.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,683 shares of the company's stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 829,540 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Certara by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

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