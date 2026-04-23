Cerus (CERS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $55.6780 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $64.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.31 million. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of CERS opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $372.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. Cerus has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 447,757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $743,276.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,998,493 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,498.38. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrystal Jensen sold 30,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $61,998.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,059,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,869.39. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,194,282 shares of company stock worth $2,106,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cerus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cerus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerus currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on CERS

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

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