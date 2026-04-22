CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.77 and traded as high as C$17.74. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$17.62, with a volume of 294,260 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CEU shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered CES Energy Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CES Energy Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$15.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$17.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$664.51 million for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, insider Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 46,100 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$845,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,821,757 shares in the company, valued at C$33,429,240.95. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,000 shares of company stock worth $7,379,734. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

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