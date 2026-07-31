CG Oncology (CGON) to Post Earnings on Friday

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.70) per share and revenue of $0.3610 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.45 million. On average, analysts expect CG Oncology to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CG Oncology Stock Up 5.7%

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $73.03 on Friday. CG Oncology has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company's 50 day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGON shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CG Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CG Oncology from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CG Oncology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on CGON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CG Oncology news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu acquired 371,085 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,814,453.95. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,886,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,132,601.32. This trade represents a 24.49% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,817. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGON. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CG Oncology by 190.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,512,779 shares of the company's stock worth $222,055,000 after buying an additional 3,613,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CG Oncology by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,443,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CG Oncology by 409.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,695 shares of the company's stock worth $124,423,000 after acquiring an additional 950,028 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company's stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: CGON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

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