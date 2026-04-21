CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$149.00 Price Target at Desjardins

CGI (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB had its price target cut by research analysts at Desjardins from C$157.00 to C$149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins' price target indicates a potential upside of 41.77% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on shares of CGI from C$132.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$140.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CGI from C$165.00 to C$150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$144.56.

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CGI Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GIB.A traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$105.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 242,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,056. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.09. CGI has a 12-month low of C$95.84 and a 12-month high of C$152.63.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.12 EPS for the quarter. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CGI will post 8.3679245 EPS for the current year.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results.

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