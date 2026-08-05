C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. NASDAQ: CHRW. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock on July 20th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $185.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.64 and a 1-year high of $210.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 48.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Further Reading

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