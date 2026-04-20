Chain Bridge Bancorp (CBNA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $15.4910 million for the quarter.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Chain Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 34.11%.The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 million. On average, analysts expect Chain Bridge Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Chain Bridge Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE CBNA opened at $35.84 on Monday. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $235.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CBNA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Chain Bridge Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Chain Bridge Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Chain Bridge Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chain Bridge Bancorp news, insider James R. Pollock bought 714 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,536.25. This represents a 22.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chain Bridge Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 236.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,508 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company's stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the company's stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,843 shares of the company's stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc NYSE: CBNA is the bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, a full-service community commercial bank headquartered in Oakton, Virginia. Founded in 1999, the company is focused on serving small- and middle-market businesses, professional firms and individual clients throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Through its subsidiary, Chain Bridge Bank provides a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

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