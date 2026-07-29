Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Champion Homes from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Champion Homes in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Champion Homes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

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Champion Homes Price Performance

Shares of Champion Homes stock opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Champion Homes has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $99.17. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm had revenue of $621.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Champion Homes will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Champion Homes

In other Champion Homes news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $303,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,438,077.38. This represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Champion Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Champion Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 668.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Champion Homes in the third quarter worth $35,000.

About Champion Homes

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

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