Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Champion Homes logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Champion Homes has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from eight analysts, with four buys, one strong buy, two holds and one sell. The average 12-month price target is $95, above the reported share price of $83.41.
  • The company exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.68 in EPS versus $0.63 expected and revenue of $621.28 million versus $607.39 million forecast. Revenue increased 15.2% year over year.
  • Analyst views were mixed but generally positive: Barclays raised its target to $102, while RBC cut its target to $92; Citigroup and UBS both initiated coverage with buy ratings and $93 targets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Champion Homes from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Champion Homes in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Champion Homes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Champion Homes

Champion Homes Price Performance

Shares of Champion Homes stock opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Champion Homes has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $99.17. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm had revenue of $621.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Champion Homes will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Champion Homes

In other Champion Homes news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $303,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,438,077.38. This represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Champion Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Champion Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 668.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Champion Homes in the third quarter worth $35,000.

About Champion Homes

(Get Free Report)

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Champion Homes Right Now?

Before you consider Champion Homes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Champion Homes wasn't on the list.

While Champion Homes currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines