Champion Homes (SKY) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Champion Homes to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $701.9760 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Champion Homes had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $621.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Champion Homes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Champion Homes alerts: Sign Up

Champion Homes Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE SKY traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,161. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Champion Homes has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $99.17. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Champion Homes

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $599,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,132.60. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Champion Homes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Champion Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champion Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Champion Homes from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Champion Homes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Champion Homes in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered Champion Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Champion Homes from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Champion Homes

About Champion Homes

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Champion Homes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Champion Homes wasn't on the list.

While Champion Homes currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here