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Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Champion Iron logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Champion Iron has a consensus “Buy” rating from eight analysts: six buys, one strong buy and one hold. The average 12-month price target is C$6.08.
  • Analyst views were mixed recently, with TD raising its target to C$6.50, while National Bank Financial and Scotiabank lowered their targets to C$5.50; BMO downgraded the stock to “hold.”
  • Shares traded at C$3.50, near their one-year low of C$3.45 and below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company reported quarterly revenue of C$414.5 million and earnings of C$0.05 per share.
  • Interested in Champion Iron? Here are five stocks we like better.

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIA shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Champion Iron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIA

Champion Iron Price Performance

Shares of TSE CIA traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.50. 1,034,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,795. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.45 and a one year high of C$6.14.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$414.50 million for the quarter. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.5958254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company's operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O'keefe-Purdy, and others.

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Analyst Recommendations for Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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