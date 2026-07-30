Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIA shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Champion Iron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

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Champion Iron Price Performance

Shares of TSE CIA traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.50. 1,034,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,795. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.45 and a one year high of C$6.14.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$414.50 million for the quarter. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.5958254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company's operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O'keefe-Purdy, and others.

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