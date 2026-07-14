Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at TD

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at TD from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's target price indicates a potential upside of 61.69% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$5.75 price target on Champion Iron and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Champion Iron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$6.08.

Get Champion Iron alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Champion Iron

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of CIA stock traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,671. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.69 and a 12 month high of C$6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$414.50 million during the quarter. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.5958254 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company's operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O'keefe-Purdy, and others.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Champion Iron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Champion Iron wasn't on the list.

While Champion Iron currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here