Champions Oncology (CSBR) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $12.8860 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Champions Oncology Price Performance

Champions Oncology stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Champions Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 million, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSBR

Institutional Trading of Champions Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc engages in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Its technology platform, TumorGraft, is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. It uses its technology to offer solutions to Translational Oncology Solutions, which includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and Personalized Oncology, which assists physicians in developing personalized treatment options for their cancer patients.

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