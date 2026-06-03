Charles Divita III Sells 19,132 Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) CEO Charles Divita III sold 19,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $145,977.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 389,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,974,891.22. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Charles Divita III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $152,243.19.

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Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 4,977,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,099. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.14. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teladoc Health

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 262,215 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 61.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,441 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 104,160 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 128.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,621,378 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company's stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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