Charles Giancarlo Sells 8,000 Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) Director Charles Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total transaction of $1,352,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 200,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,874,306.97. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Arista Networks Price Performance
ANET traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.73. 8,024,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,804,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.88 and a 200 day moving average of $138.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $179.80.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $185.72.
View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks
Key Arista Networks News
Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Arista’s conference presentation at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference may have highlighted demand trends, execution, and AI networking opportunities that support the stock’s premium valuation. Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Presents at Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles pointed to Arista’s AI networking tailwind, rising free cash flow, and strong year-to-date performance as reasons the stock could still have room to run. ANET Rises 33.8% in a YTD: Is There More Room for the Stock to Grow?
- Positive Sentiment: Arista shareholders approved the board, executive pay, and auditor at the annual meeting, reducing governance uncertainty and signaling investor confidence in current leadership. Arista Networks Shareholders Back Board, Pay and Auditor
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around whether Arista is still attractively valued after a strong 1-year rally reflects a debate about upside versus stretched expectations, rather than a clear fundamental negative. Is It Too Late To Consider Arista Networks (ANET) After Its Strong 1-Year Rally?
- Negative Sentiment: Some coverage flagged key risks, including competition, dependence on AI infrastructure spending, and customer concentration, which could pressure the stock if growth slows. ANET Rises 33.8% in a YTD: Is There More Room for the Stock to Grow?
About Arista Networks
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Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.
Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.
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