Charles Giancarlo Sells 8,000 Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) Director Charles Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $1,448,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 184,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,367,959.66. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.93. 20,201,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,043. The business's fifty day moving average is $168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $114.52 and a one year high of $214.89. The stock has a market cap of $249.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $259.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $226.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Arista reported adjusted EPS of $1.02 versus the $0.89 consensus estimate and revenue of $3.04 billion versus expectations of $2.83 billion. Revenue grew 37.7% year over year, marking the company’s first quarter above $3 billion. Arista Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates on Solid Revenue Growth

Arista reported adjusted EPS of $1.02 versus the $0.89 consensus estimate and revenue of $3.04 billion versus expectations of $2.83 billion. Revenue grew 37.7% year over year, marking the company’s first quarter above $3 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $12.6 billion. Improving supply availability is enabling additional shipments across AI infrastructure, data centers, campus networking and routing, while strong customer demand continues to support growth. ANET Q2 Earnings Call Centers on Supply Gains and 2026 Raise

Improving supply availability is enabling additional shipments across AI infrastructure, data centers, campus networking and routing, while strong customer demand continues to support growth. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was well above consensus. Arista forecast revenue of approximately $3.3 billion and EPS of $1.06-$1.08, compared with analyst estimates of about $2.9 billion and $0.89, respectively. The outlook reflects sustained AI-driven networking demand. Arista Forecasts Upbeat Quarterly Revenue on AI-Driven Networking Demand

Arista forecast revenue of approximately $3.3 billion and EPS of $1.06-$1.08, compared with analyst estimates of about $2.9 billion and $0.89, respectively. The outlook reflects sustained AI-driven networking demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their expectations. Rosenblatt lifted its price target to $280 and assigned a Buy rating; TD Cowen raised its target to $250 with a Buy rating; Truist raised its target to $234 with a Buy rating; and Piper Sandler increased its target to $240 while reaffirming Overweight. Analysts Boost Forecasts on Arista Networks

Rosenblatt lifted its price target to $280 and assigned a Buy rating; TD Cowen raised its target to $250 with a Buy rating; Truist raised its target to $234 with a Buy rating; and Piper Sandler increased its target to $240 while reaffirming Overweight. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the improved outlook, Arista’s valuation remains demanding after a substantial rally, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in AI spending, execution issues or renewed supply-chain constraints.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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