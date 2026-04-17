Charles Peter Kirol Sells 19,806 Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 19,806 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $99,426.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 125,112 shares in the company, valued at $628,062.24. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Charles Peter Kirol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Charles Peter Kirol sold 6,419 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $26,574.66.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Charles Peter Kirol sold 3,399 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $19,884.15.

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Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,258,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,750,198. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $675.04 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,636,291 shares of the company's stock worth $347,727,000 after acquiring an additional 811,585 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 325.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 429,929 shares of the company's stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 328,894 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 322.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,563,249 shares of the company's stock worth $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,597 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $2,429,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $17,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PTON. Citigroup decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.25 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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