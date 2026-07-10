Charles Wigoder Buys 250,000 Shares of Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) insider Charles Wigoder purchased 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 827 per share, for a total transaction of £2,067,500.

Charles Wigoder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Charles Wigoder acquired 500,000 shares of Telecom Plus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 710 per share, with a total value of £3,550,000.

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Telecom Plus Price Performance

LON TEP traded up GBX 10 on Friday, hitting GBX 843. 430,326 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 958.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,210.68. The stock has a market cap of £669.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Telecom Plus Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 638 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.91.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 102.20 EPS for the quarter. Telecom Plus had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of GBX 194.11 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Telecom Plus Plc will post 118.0645161 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telecom Plus to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 to GBX 700 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telecom Plus to a "buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 to GBX 1,200 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,500.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Telecom Plus

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands. Telecom Plus Plc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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