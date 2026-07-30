Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.82.

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$25.25 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

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Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TSE CSH.UN traded down C$0.30 on Thursday, reaching C$22.72. 41,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,008. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35,949.37 and a beta of 0.86. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.37.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$314.65 million during the quarter. Chartwell Retirement Residences had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chartwell Retirement Residences will post 0.1237392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Chartwell Retirement Residences's dividend payout ratio is presently -96,993.67%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

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