Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $82.0070 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

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Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 64,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,952. The company has a market capitalization of $629.81 million, a PE ratio of 676.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Chatham Lodging Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLDT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 195.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

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