Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $139.67, but opened at $123.03. Check Point Software Technologies shares last traded at $123.7550, with a volume of 473,818 shares.

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Key Check Point Software Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Check Point Software Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $2.55 per share , exceeding the $2.45 consensus estimate and rising from $2.37 a year earlier. Revenue increased 1.3% year over year, while the company continued to post strong profitability, including a 38.37% net margin and 38.79% return on equity. Check Point Software Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were , exceeding the $2.45 consensus estimate and rising from $2.37 a year earlier. Revenue increased 1.3% year over year, while the company continued to post strong profitability, including a 38.37% net margin and 38.79% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Check Point introduced an AI Network Firewall designed to provide visibility and control over employees’, applications’ and agents’ use of artificial intelligence through existing firewall infrastructure. The product could support future demand for the company’s cybersecurity platform. Check Point Announces AI Network Firewall

Check Point introduced an AI Network Firewall designed to provide visibility and control over employees’, applications’ and agents’ use of artificial intelligence through existing firewall infrastructure. The product could support future demand for the company’s cybersecurity platform. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance calls for earnings of $10.05-$10.85 per share and revenue of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion. The EPS range is modestly above the $10.03 consensus, while the revenue range is broadly consistent with expectations.

Full-year 2026 guidance calls for earnings of and revenue of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion. The EPS range is modestly above the $10.03 consensus, while the revenue range is broadly consistent with expectations. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $655 million-$685 million is below analysts’ $696.5 million estimate. Although the EPS range of $2.43-$2.53 brackets the $2.49 consensus, the revenue shortfall suggests slower near-term growth and appears to be the main reason investors are reacting negatively.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $140.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.81.

View Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $262,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,240 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Further Reading

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