Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.44.

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Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $137.10 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $225.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average of $148.84.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,240 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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