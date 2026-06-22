Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Unloaded Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. NASDAQ: CHKP. In a filing disclosed on June 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Check Point Software Technologies stock on June 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP" account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EQT NYSE: EQT on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 4/29/2026.

on 4/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software NASDAQ: TTWO on 4/21/2026.

on 4/21/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of nVent Electric NYSE: NVT on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments NASDAQ: TXN on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares NASDAQ: FCNCA on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amcor NYSE: AMCR on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Chubb NYSE: CB on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares NASDAQ: FCNCA on 3/26/2026.

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Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.30. 1,065,981 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $232.07. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.02. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Check Point Software Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company's stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,353 shares of the technology company's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $135.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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