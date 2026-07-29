Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Trading 8.9% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 8.9% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $97.94 and last traded at $96.9460. 672,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,321,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.01.

The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.54 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 4.34%.The firm's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

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Cheesecake Factory News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheesecake Factory this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results: CAKE reported adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share, above the $1.17–$1.18 consensus estimate and up from $1.16 a year earlier. Revenue rose 7.7% to approximately $1.03 billion, exceeding estimates of about $1.00 billion. Management attributed the growth to increased customer traffic, menu innovation and marketing efforts. Cheesecake Factory Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CAKE reported adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share, above the $1.17–$1.18 consensus estimate and up from $1.16 a year earlier. Revenue rose 7.7% to approximately $1.03 billion, exceeding estimates of about $1.00 billion. Management attributed the growth to increased customer traffic, menu innovation and marketing efforts. Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue outlook: The company projected third-quarter revenue of $980 million to $990 million, above the $946 million analyst consensus, and set full-year 2026 revenue guidance at approximately $4.0 billion versus expectations of $3.9 billion. The company also reaffirmed its expansion plans. Cheesecake Factory Posts Strong Q2 Growth, Reaffirms Expansion

The company projected third-quarter revenue of $980 million to $990 million, above the $946 million analyst consensus, and set full-year 2026 revenue guidance at approximately $4.0 billion versus expectations of $3.9 billion. The company also reaffirmed its expansion plans. Positive Sentiment: Higher analyst price targets: Robert W. Baird raised its target from $65 to $90 while maintaining a Neutral rating. Stephens increased its target from $80 to $93 and kept an Equal Weight rating. The revisions reflect improved earnings expectations following the quarterly beat, though both firms see limited additional upside from current levels. Why Is Cheesecake Factory Stock Trending Overnight?

Robert W. Baird raised its target from $65 to $90 while maintaining a Neutral rating. Stephens increased its target from $80 to $93 and kept an Equal Weight rating. The revisions reflect improved earnings expectations following the quarterly beat, though both firms see limited additional upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst view: Oppenheimer reportedly expects the stock to rise, but the broader analyst reaction remains cautious, with neutral and equal-weight ratings indicating that much of the improved outlook may already be reflected in CAKE’s valuation.

Oppenheimer reportedly expects the stock to rise, but the broader analyst reaction remains cautious, with neutral and equal-weight ratings indicating that much of the improved outlook may already be reflected in CAKE’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: UBS remains bearish: Analyst Dennis Geiger maintained a Sell rating and $60 price target, citing concerns about the sustainability of the company’s recent growth despite its strong results and improved 2026 outlook. Cheesecake Factory Strong Results and Higher 2026 Outlook

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $101.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered Cheesecake Factory from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cheesecake Factory from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cheesecake Factory

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 2,490 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $161,601.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,497.90. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $6,346,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,079,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $187,928,114.58. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,576 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,940 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

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