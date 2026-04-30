Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Benchmark from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $84.00 target price on shares of Chefs' Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chefs' Warehouse from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Chefs' Warehouse from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chefs' Warehouse from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Chefs' Warehouse from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.50.

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Chefs' Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.10. 226,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,615. The company's 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Chefs' Warehouse has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $79.41.

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Chefs' Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chefs' Warehouse will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 29,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $2,100,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 72,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,129,050.74. This trade represents a 29.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,126,340. This represents a 14.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,309 shares of company stock worth $9,060,197. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Chefs' Warehouse

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs' Warehouse by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 515.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chefs' Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Chefs' Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Chefs' Warehouse

Here are the key news stories impacting Chefs' Warehouse this week:

About Chefs' Warehouse

Chefs' Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high‐end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value‐added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

Further Reading

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