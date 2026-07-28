Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $519.05 and last traded at $514.9440, with a volume of 3626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $509.34.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHE. Bank of America increased their price target on Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $480.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Chemed

Chemed Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,876.74. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company's stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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