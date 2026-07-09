Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at Bank of America

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $450.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America's target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company's previous close.

CHE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $480.25.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHE

Chemed Stock Down 1.2%

CHE opened at $479.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed has a twelve month low of $365.20 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $440.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.90.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $657.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Chemed's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total value of $842,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at $37,993,927.47. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Chemed by 2,444,879.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,550,103 shares of the company's stock worth $2,374,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,579 shares of the company's stock worth $139,302,000 after buying an additional 153,469 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chemed by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 324,546 shares of the company's stock worth $138,860,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 322,408 shares of the company's stock worth $137,945,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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