Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$18.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotia upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$16.49 on Tuesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$11.02 and a one year high of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.05.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund will post 0.9919929 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite and sodium hydrosulphite. Chemtrade is also one of the largest producers of high purity sulphuric acid for the semiconductor industry in North America. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, and zinc oxide.

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