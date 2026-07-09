Chemung Financial (CHMG) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Chemung Financial to post earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $30.5190 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. On average, analysts expect Chemung Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Chemung Financial Trading Down 1.5%

CHMG stock opened at $73.18 on Thursday. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $352.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business's 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Chemung Financial's payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $51,480.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $525,906.50. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,270 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,056 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 84.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the bank's stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHMG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chemung Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemung Financial

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation serves as the bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1833 and headquartered in Elmira, New York. With deep historical roots in the Southern Tier of New York, the company has expanded its footprint to serve customers throughout the region, including northern Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial emphasizes relationship-driven banking by combining personalized service with modern delivery channels.

Through its subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, Chemung Financial offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

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