Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI - Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.53. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $2.5650, with a volume of 215,585 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CHMI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $94.24 million, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business's fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 million. Analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.6%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment's dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,054 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,191 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,010,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 520,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, financing and managing residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company's portfolio consists primarily of agency and non-agency residential mortgage loans secured by single-family residences, together with mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae.

CHMI employs active portfolio management strategies intended to generate current income and total return for its shareholders.

Further Reading

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