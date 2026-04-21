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Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Releases Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Chesapeake Financial Shares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Chesapeake Financial Shares reported quarterly earnings of $999.00 EPS, with a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.78%.
  • The stock traded up to $34.50 (up $0.26) on the day, has a market capitalization of $162.5 million, a P/E of 16.20, and its current price equals its 52‑week high.
  • Chesapeake Financial Shares is the holding company for Chesapeake Bank, a Virginia‑chartered community bank focused on retail and commercial banking services for local individuals, businesses and nonprofits.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.78%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPKF traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. 2,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884. The company has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc is the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank, a Virginia‐chartered community bank. The company operates as a locally focused financial institution, offering a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Chesapeake Bank, it aims to deliver customer‐centric solutions while supporting economic growth in its communities.

Chesapeake Financial Shares' primary business activities include retail and commercial banking.

Read More

Earnings History for Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

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