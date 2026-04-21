Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Releases Earnings Results

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.78%.

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Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPKF traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. 2,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884. The company has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc is the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank, a Virginia‐chartered community bank. The company operates as a locally focused financial institution, offering a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Chesapeake Bank, it aims to deliver customer‐centric solutions while supporting economic growth in its communities.

Chesapeake Financial Shares' primary business activities include retail and commercial banking.

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