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Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Chesnara logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 294.24 and traded as high as GBX 314. Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 309.50, with a volume of 620,384 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Chesnara from GBX 333 to GBX 339 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Chesnara from GBX 370 to GBX 360 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 349.50.

View Our Latest Report on Chesnara

Chesnara Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £713.65 million, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 305.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 294.24.

Chesnara (LON:CSN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (5.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesnara had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts expect that Chesnara plc will post 25.3183154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chesnara

In related news, insider Steve Murray acquired 17,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 per share, for a total transaction of £50,768.11. Also, insider Tom Howard sold 14,890 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295, for a total value of £43,925.50. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chesnara

(Get Free Report)

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden. Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara's primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers' life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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