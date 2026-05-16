Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.1304.

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A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refining stake and other Asia-Pacific downstream assets to ENEOS for roughly $2.17 billion, reinforcing its strategy to streamline the portfolio and potentially improve returns. Reuters article on ENEOS buying Chevron assets

Chevron agreed to sell its Singapore refining stake and other Asia-Pacific downstream assets to ENEOS for roughly $2.17 billion, reinforcing its strategy to streamline the portfolio and potentially improve returns. Positive Sentiment: Another report framed Chevron’s recent earnings as less weak than the headline numbers suggested, noting that the company’s share price did not fall sharply after the results, which may indicate investors are focusing on underlying cash generation and strategic actions rather than the revenue miss. Yahoo Finance article on Chevron earnings

Another report framed Chevron’s recent earnings as less weak than the headline numbers suggested, noting that the company’s share price did not fall sharply after the results, which may indicate investors are focusing on underlying cash generation and strategic actions rather than the revenue miss. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary this week also compared Chevron with TotalEnergies and discussed broader oil-sector themes, but those pieces were more about sector positioning than a direct new fundamental change for Chevron. Motley Fool comparison article

Market commentary this week also compared Chevron with TotalEnergies and discussed broader oil-sector themes, but those pieces were more about sector positioning than a direct new fundamental change for Chevron. Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s latest quarter was mixed, with earnings per share beating estimates but revenue coming in below expectations, which could temper enthusiasm if investors refocus on operating performance rather than asset sales. Chevron stock background

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. The trade was a 89.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 195,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total transaction of $36,032,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 658,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,593,555.10. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 803,570 shares of company stock worth $151,969,798. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.26. Chevron has a one year low of $133.77 and a one year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Chevron's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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