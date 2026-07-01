Chevron FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Erste Group Bank

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $14.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.68. The consensus estimate for Chevron's current full-year earnings is $15.41 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.52.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $165.69 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $329.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Chevron's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here