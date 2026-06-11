Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 2.1% - Here's What Happened

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $185.55 and last traded at $185.8060. 7,989,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 11,805,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.80.

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More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.70.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.75. The company has a market cap of $370.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron's payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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